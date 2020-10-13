Police break up gathering of ‘40 to 50 youths’ in Somerset skate park

Covid-19 fines were issued to youths in a Somerset town after they had gathered at a skate park.

Police were forced to break up the gathering in Wellington, which between 40 and 50 youths had attended.

According to officers from the Wellington Neighbourhood Police team, many of the teens were drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis.

All those aged 18 or over who failed to leave the park when instructed to do so were given £200 fines for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Positive action will be taken against those youths identified to have breached Covid-19 regulations, been using controlled substances or drinking alcohol under age and against those identified to have been disorderly or engaged in anti-social behaviour at any point during the evening. Sergeant Dan Bishop, writing on Facebook

"The Wellington Police team would encourage the parents of youths across Wellington who were not at home last night to have a conversation with their son or daughter about where they were and what they got up to."

He added: "If your child told you they were staying with a friend, check and test this to confirm it was the case.

"Please make sure your child is aware of current COVID-19 regulations and do all you can to safeguard your child and prevent them from making a mistake or taking part in an activity that could easily have a damaging effect on the rest of their life or somebody else’s."

Read more: