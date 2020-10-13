UK’s first sea-going electric ferry sets sail in Plymouth

The UK’s first sea-going electric ferry has set sail for the first time in Plymouth.

The boat, named e-Voyager, was designed to reduce the environmental impact of maritime transport.

It uses repurposed Nissan Leaf batteries instead of a traditional diesel engine - meaning it needs to be charged before it can be used.

The ferry during construction.

The project has been funded through the £1.4million Clean Maritime Call, a Maritime Research and Innovation UK initiative supported by the Department for Transport.

This is one of the first steps in what will be a long journey towards zero-emission shipping. We have already said that it is our goal that new ships ordered from 2025 must have zero-emission technologies if they are to be used on British waters. Cleaner waters are essential if we are to protect our marine environment. Grant Shapps, Transport Minister

The boat has been designed and developed by Plymouth Boat Trips and Voyager Marine, Cornwall in partnership with the University of Plymouth, the University of Exeter, Teignbridge Propellers and EV Parts.

It now has to undergo rigorous trials before it carries its first paying passengers in April 2021, including an assessment of its emissions.

It will be able to carry 12 passengers at one time.

