Weston man returns home after six-month battle with coronavirus

A man from Weston-super-Mare has returned home after spending more than six months in hospital with coronavirus.

Mark Gregory was admitted to Weston General Hospital in April after contracting the virus.

Despite having no underlying health conditions, the 58-year-old’s condition quickly deteriorated and he was placed in a coma.

Mark spent two months in intensive care.

He spent a further two months in intensive care before beginning his recovery, which included learning to walk again and use his arms.

Upon returning home today (13 October), Mark told ITV News West Country: “It’s great. Six months is a long time.

“I went to Weston first, from Weston to BRI, from BRI back to Weston, from Weston to South Community Hospital and then back to here. It’s been long.

“I got a fright. I just thought, ‘carry on Mark, be strong’. That was the main thing.”

Mark has had to learn to walk again after coming out of a coma.

Mark’s family said they were told to prepare for the worst shortly after his hospital admission.

The doctor phoned us and said ‘I’m sorry to give you the bad news but Mark’s very sick and there’s a chance he won’t make it’. And then we got another call half-an-hour later to say his organs are shutting down and we won’t resuscitate him if anything goes wrong. We waited the whole day and prayed so hard that he would pull through. Yvonne Gregory, Mark's wife

It could be years before Mark fully recovers from his battle with coronavirus but having returned home, he said he is now looking forward to a cup of tea - or a beer.

“I don’t wish [coronavirus] on anybody,” he added. “People have got to realise how serious it is.”

Read more: