A replica of the Earth has been unveiled at Gloucester Cathedral from the Bristol artist who created the giant Moon.

Gaia is a touring piece of artwork that is seven metres in diameter and is made from high resolution NASA imagery, with each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture representing 18km of the Earth's surface.

It was designed by Luke Jerram, the artist behind the Museum of the Moon.

Gaia was designed by Bristol Artist Luke Jerram. Credit: ITV News

Standing 211m away from the artwork, the public can see the Earth as it appears from the moon.

The giant 3D version of the planet is 1.8million times smaller than the real Earth.

In Greek mythology, Gaia is the personification of the Earth.

This artwork is about allowing the public to come an contemplate what changes we need to make as a society to deal with things like climate change. I'm hoping this artwork will allow people to have this difficult conversation that we need to make to change our lifestyles so we can save the planet. Luke Jerram, Artist

Gaia will be on display until 1 November 2020. Credit: ITV News

Gaia will be on show in Gloucester Cathedral as part of a programme of events in the Nave between 13 October and 1 November 2020.

Sponsored by Ecclesiastical, the installation will form a key part of the Cathedral’s Beacon of Hope campaign which aims to support the recovery of the city and county following the Covid-19 pandemic.

