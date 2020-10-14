Construction work to begin on Bristol’s controversial Temple Island

Work is finally set to start on Bristol’s controversial Temple Island.

The land was previously earmarked for an arena but will now be used for a new university campus and entrance to Bristol Temple Meads.

Funding worth £32million was signed off by the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) on 9 October, which paves the way for enabling works to begin.

This will include preliminary work by contractors from the University of Bristol, who are planning to build a new £300million campus on the former Royal Mail sorting office, and Network Rail, who are building a new eastern entrance at Temple Meads.

The view of the proposed new campus buildings from a platform at Temple Meads.

The work will mark the start of a multi-million-pound masterplan to reinvigorate the east central part of the city.

Enabling works alone will deliver about 270 new jobs and about £16 million of net GVA (gross value added) to the city region economy within two years after work starts. We will have hugely positive outcomes for the city from the moment we start work on it. Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol

Overall, the regeneration of Temple Quarter and St Philip’s Marsh is expected to create 22,000 jobs, a minimum of 10,000 homes and an economic boost of £1.6 billion per annum to the region from 2041.

Transport campaigner Dave Redgewell welcomed the work at Bristol Temple Meads but said there was still a lot to do to integrate bus-rail links and improve passenger facilities.

“It’s still one of the poorest mainline stations in South West England and probably one of the poorest stations on the national rail network,” he said.

Enabling works are due to start soon.

“We need a station fit for purpose.”

Bristol Temple Meads will eventually have more and better platforms and improved access routes and connections.

As well as the new eastern entrance, it will get a new northern entrance and gateway by the Friary, which would include an improved transport interchange, and a new southern gateway towards Temple Gate.

Read more: