The daughter of a motorcyclist who died in Wiltshire has paid tribute to her father, calling him an "incredible man".

Stephen Cooke ran a business with his son restoring church organs and played the organ at St Mary's Church in Bathwick, near Bath.

The 66-year-old, from Dilton Marsh near Westbury, died in an accident on 8 October on the A36 near Salisbury. No other vehicles were involved.

Stephen's daughter Alice Cooke paid tribute to her father, calling him a "force of nature".

Stephen was a talented musician and played the church organ at St Mary's in Bathwick. Credit: Family picture

She said: "There aren’t enough words in the world to describe this incredible man who was not only a dad but a good friend to us all because we are such a close-knit family.

"Dad was such an amazingly talented man – a force of nature really.

"He had a love for the daring and dangerous at times and all through his life he enjoyed adventure."

He also had an energic free spirit which was eccentric in as much as he would try anything and create so much happiness in his unique, creative way. Alice Cooke, daughter

Alice added: "He loved riding motorbikes which he had done throughout his life.

"He was so musically talented too – being able to sing, lead choirs and play the church organ; most recently he was playing regularly for St Mary’s, Bathwick."

He was also extremely skillful with his hands – making musical instruments; both designing and building them. Alice Cooke, daughter

"The family business, working with his son and my brother, of church organ restoration allowed him to showcase this talent.

"He will be deeply missed by everybody for all the above, but his spirit and love of life will remain in our lasting memories of him."