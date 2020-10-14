An inquest into the death of a nine-year-old from Plymouth who was killed in a dog attack while on holiday will take place next year.

Frankie Macritchie died inside a caravan at Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe, Cornwall, on 12 April 2019.

He had been staying there with his mother, 31-year-old Tawnee Willis, and her friend Sadie Totterdell, 29.

The nine-year-old was left alone in the caravan with Totterdell's 45kg dog Winston which had previously bitten another child, it was revealed.

Winston attacked Frankie, who suffered 54 injuries and died from blood loss.

Sadie Totterdell (left) and Tawnee Willis (right).

In June 2019 both Totterdell and Willis were given prison sentences after a hearing at Truro Crown Court. Previous to that Frankie's mother pleaded guilty to neglecting a young person, while Totterdell pleaded guilty to being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

On Tuesday 13 October it was confirmed a full inquest will be held into Frankie's death, after his family said they had unanswered questions about the case.

Andrew Cox, senior coroner for Cornwall, said at Truro Coroner's Court: "If I have Frankie's father and grandmother saying to me that they would like to have an inquest, I find that is sufficient reason to have an inquest.

"It will not be until March next year."

During the hearing last year it was decided Totterdell would handed a three-year prison sentence and Willis would be handed a two-year sentence.

In a post-mortem examination carried out after the fatal attack, it was discovered Frankie suffered 54 injuries - these included bite marks, puncture wounds, bruises, scratches and drag marks.

Winston was later taken by police officers and destroyed.

After the sentencing hearing, Frankie's family said outside court that "no sentence would ever be enough to forgive the two women".

They also described the nine-year-old as a "little lad, growing fast" who was gone "in a blink of an eye".

An inquest will be held in 2021.

READ MORE: