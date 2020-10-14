Man admits setting police officer on fire in Newquay attack

A man has admitted setting fire to a police officer in Newquay.

Blagovest Hadjigueorguiev attacked PC Darral Mares outside his tent in the Cornish town on 11 September.

The incident left PC Mares with serious burns to his arms and legs, and he had to be airlifted to hospital for urgent treatment.

Police officers investigate the incident on 11 September.

Hadjigueorguiev appeared at Truro Crown Court on 13 October to face two charges - causing grievous bodily harm with intent to PC Mares and his colleague PC Alan Lenton, who was not hurt during the incident.

The homeless 30-year-old admitted both offences and was remanded in custody.

Judge Robert Linford, who adjourned the case for reports and statements from PC Mares and PC Lenton to be prepared, told the defendant to expect a “lengthy prison sentence”.

It is only being done for that purpose, to have an updated set of statements regarding the effects that this attack has had on the two police officers. You will receive an extremely lengthy prison sentence for this attack. You are remanded in custody until that date. Judge Robert Linford

PC Mares is now understood to be recovering from the attack at home with his family.

