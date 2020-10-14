A woman is in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries and a man has been arrested after a car crashed into a wall in Glastonbury.

It happened on the A39 at the Northload Bridge roundabout in the early hours of Wednesday 14 October.

The road is still closed while police clear the scene and the car is recovered.

A man and a woman were in the car at the time of the crash. The woman remains in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police has confirmed a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving offences and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Anyone who saw the collision or who has any information which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 522022755.

