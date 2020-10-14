Man charged with murder after Somerset stabbing

A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death near Shepton Mallet.

Officers were called to a house in The Old Maltings, Oakhill, just after midday on Thursday 8 October.

A forensic post mortem examination concluded that 52-year-old Stuart Noble, also known as Stuart Hopkin, died from multiple stab wounds.

Peter Weldon, 69, was charged with murder in the early hours of Wednesday 14 October and has been remanded in custody.

He will appear before North Somerset Magistrates' Court.

At the time of the incident, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond from Avon and Somerset Police said, "This is a serious incident, which has sadly let to a man's death."

He also said extra police patrols would be in place to reassure members of the local community.