WATCH: Video footage of the fire shows huge plumes of billowing smoke coming from the boat in Mayflower Marina

A man has been treated for burns and smoke inhalation after a large fire on a boat in Plymouth.

Crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Mayflower Marina just after 9pm on Tuesday 13 October.

Members of the public in the area reported hearing loud explosions at the time and emergency services arrived to see a 40ft boat alight.

Two fire engines from Greenbank were sent to the scene along with a fire boat from Plymstock and extra resources from Camels Head and Crownhill.

A man was suffering with burns and smoke inhalation - he was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The incident has now been handed over to staff at Mayflower Marina. It is not yet known what caused the fire.