More than 600 workers volunteer for redundancy at Cornwall Council

More than 600 people have offered to take voluntary redundancy at Cornwall Council - despite only 200 jobs being at risk.

The council recently revealed its plans to axe up to 200 roles as part of a cost-cutting drive.

But bosses now face tough decisions after three times as many people said they were interested in leaving.

The figure was revealed by deputy leader Adam Paynter during a council meeting.

The council is hoping to save £58million from its budget over the next four years.

He said there had been “600-odd” expressions of interest from staff for voluntary redundancy, and that department heads had been asked to consider which workers they need to keep.

We don’t want to (go through a redundancy programme) then have to go out to employ people or use consultants. That won’t happen. Cllr Adam Paynter

The cut in jobs is required as the council looks to save £58million from its budget over the next four years.

Councillors are currently considering budget plans and a medium-term financial plan for the next four years which will be finalised in February before it starts in April next year.

Under the current proposals, Cornwall Council’s share of council tax bills will rise by 1.99 per cent - the maximum allowed under current government guidelines without the need for a referendum.

Read more: