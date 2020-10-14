The family of a Plymouth man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash say they are struggling to understand why the offender was sentenced to just ten months in prison, and are now campaigning for a change in the law.

Tom McConnachie, aged 34, died after being struck by a vehicle near his home following a night out.

Tom's mum and partner say their world has been turned upside down - and they fear they may never get the justice they feel he deserves.

Tom McConnachie was killed in February 2019. Credit: ITV News

In February 2019 Tom had been on a night out with friends and taken a taxi home. He had just stepped out of the cab when he was hit by another vehicle.

The offender drove off, leaving Tom badly hurt in the middle of the road. He died later that day.

The driver, Lewis Seaman, carried on to Okehampton, where he set fire to the car. He was later arrested, brought to court and eventually jailed for ten months.

Tom was a keen footballer who loved dogs. Credit: Christina Worsfold

Tom's mum, Charlotte McConnachie, said: "No-one could understand the sentence, everyone was flabbergasted and saying he should have been put away for life, for a lot longer."

His partner, Christina Worsfold, added: "We were just absolutely distraught and heartbroken, and we've had to go day by day not able to speak to Tom, cuddle him, we'll never see him again."

Christina and Tom met two years before his death. Credit: Christina Worsfold

Seaman pleaded guilty to five offences, including perverting the course of justice. But crucially he was never charged with causing death by dangerous or careless driving, which could have carried a much longer sentence.

The judge said the alcohol in Seaman's system did not contribute to Tom's death, and the length of the jail term was within the sentencing guidelines.

Charlotte and Christina went to the Court of Appeal to try to get the sentence extended, but their bid was refused.

Now they are campaigning to change the law to give police officers the power to suspend someone's driving licence at the side of the road.

Their petition has been signed by more than 2,500 people.

