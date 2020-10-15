Taunton is going to be one of the few places in the country where it is legal to ride an e-scooter.

Somerset West and Taunton Council have been given the go-ahead to run a 12-month trial from the end of October 2020.

They have appointed Zipp Mobility to run the scheme and only their scooters will have the legal right to be used on roads and cycle lanes.

It will remain illegal to use privately owned e-scooters in a public space.

The hired vehicles can also only be used within a set boundaries in the town, so Traffic Regulation Orders are being amended in order to be ready to start the trial.

Credit: Somerset West and Taunton Council

Avon and Somerset Police is reminding people who want to try the electronic vehicles that any misuse could still lead to penalty points on their driving license:

“Whilst the trial offers a new and exciting way of moving around the area, we strongly recommend that users attend one of the training sessions before taking to the road. These sessions will help give an understanding of the rules of their use, as well as emphasising the importance of personal safety while on the road.

“I would urge anyone who owns an e-scooter to take note of the laws around their use. Remember – an e-scooter is a ‘vehicle’ and that any misuse can lead to penalty points being endorsed on your driving license.”

Some of the rules according to the trial's provider Credit: Zipp Mobility

The Council has pushed to do this trial as part of plans to become carbon neutral and climate resilient by 2030.

E-scooters offer a cleaner, low carbon alternative to cars and provide another green alternative to get around and allow for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cllr Peter Pilkington, Executive Member for Climate Change

The model being trialled has been built with anti-viral handlebar wraps that kill 99.98% of coronaviruses to help eliminate Covid-19 transmission risk.

Before the trial starts, the Council and Zipp Mobility are holding a series of training sessions for people living in and around Taunton.

They are being held at various times on Friday 16 October and Saturday 17 October.

Further information and a booking form can be found on the Zipp mobility website.