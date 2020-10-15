An Exeter primary school could be put into an early half term break after four of the seven year groups at the school were sent home due to Covid-19.Willowbrook Primary School has sent years 1, 2, 3 and 5 home after six pupils tested positive for coronavirus.

But those running the school say it does not count as an "outbreak".

Head teacher Mrs Molly Marlow wrote to parents:

"The big decision we are currently trying to make is whether to close the school for an early half term and this will be made in light of further advice we are given tomorrow. Thank you in advance for your ongoing support and understanding during this extremely challenging time."

Half term is scheduled as Monday 26 to Friday 30 October, but this may now change.

Children in year 3 are due to return to school on October 19. They were the first class to be affected by a positive case of Covid-19.

Years 1, 2 and 5 have been hit since and are all expected to return on November 3.

Nursery, reception and Years 4 and 6 have so far been unaffected.