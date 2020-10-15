Family of four ‘safe’ after fire breaks out at Devon holiday home

A family of four are “safe” following a huge fire at a holiday home in Devon.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received a number of calls after the blaze broke out at a property in Thurlestone.

A family of four were staying at the two-storey property in the Devon village, which is reportedly used as a holiday home.

Firefighters at the scene.

They managed to escape the building - which firefighters described as well-alight - unharmed.

Crews were called at 12.30pm. Eight appliances are on the scene. A family of four are staying there [at the holiday rental property]. They are safe. The first floor is fully involved in the fire and crews are fighting it with water jets and foam. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Crews tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a safety jet and one thermal imaging camera.

Western Power were also requested to attend.

