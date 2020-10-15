Family of four ‘safe’ after fire breaks out at Devon holiday home
A family of four are “safe” following a huge fire at a holiday home in Devon.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received a number of calls after the blaze broke out at a property in Thurlestone.
A family of four were staying at the two-storey property in the Devon village, which is reportedly used as a holiday home.
They managed to escape the building - which firefighters described as well-alight - unharmed.
Crews were called at 12.30pm. Eight appliances are on the scene. A family of four are staying there [at the holiday rental property]. They are safe. The first floor is fully involved in the fire and crews are fighting it with water jets and foam.
Crews tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a safety jet and one thermal imaging camera.
Western Power were also requested to attend.
