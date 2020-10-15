Jacob Rees-Mogg brands Welsh border coronavirus restrictions ‘unconstitutional’

West Country MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has branded proposals to impose travel restrictions on the England-Wales border as “unconstitutional”.

The Conservative politician, who represents the North East Somerset constituency, said they would “place the police in an invidious position”.

He was responding to a question in the House of Commons from Tory MP Alicia Kearns, who asked about the legality of an “intensive border” between the two countries.

The First Minister of Wales has announced plans to impose travel restrictions along the England-Wales border.

It comes after Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford announced plans to restrict movement from tier two or three areas in England into Wales.

The approach to putting a border between England and Wales is unconstitutional and will place the police in an invidious position considering that they serve the whole of the United Kingdom. We are one single United Kingdom and we should not have...borders between different parts of the United Kingdom. Jacob Rees-Mogg, Leader of the House and North East Somerset MP

Parts of South Wales had already been placed on stricter lockdown restrictions than England.

But now, in addition to travel restrictions, First Minister Drakeford has said extra police patrols will be put in place along the border to enforce the rules.

