Pontins Brean Sands to close in response to latest coronavirus restrictions

Pontins Brean Sands will close at the start of November in response to the Government’s latest coronavirus restrictions.

Bosses said they were “incredibly saddened and disappointed” to announce the closure, but said guests’ safety was the “main priority”.

Guests who have already booked will be contacted to discuss their options.

A resort spokesperson said they were hopeful of reopening in early 2021.

We are incredibly saddened and disappointed to make this announcement but as always, the health and safety of our guests and staff will remain our main priority and these are the actions we unfortunately need to take. We are hopeful for better times, the gathering of people, and we will be ready to welcome you back to our Parks at the beginning of February 2021. Pontins statement

“If your holiday is affected, then we will be in touch with you in due course so please bear with us and do not call at this time," the spokesperson added.

“We will be contacting guests in date order to discuss their options.”

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a new three-tiered system, which restricts travel for those living in areas identified as ‘very high’ risk.

