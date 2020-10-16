The historic Curzon Cinema in Clevedon finally reopens its doors today (Friday 16 October) for the first time since March. Before the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to close, it boasted the title of the longest continually-operating cinema in Europe.

In its 108-year-history the cinema remained open throughout both world wars and a complete rebuild in 1920. The cinema has been running since April 1912 and is one of the oldest in the UK.

The inside of Clevedon's Curzon cinema before the refurbishments. Credit: ITV West Country

Its closure during lockdown was used as an opportunity to carry out a vital refurbishment on the previously leaky roof.

It also had its false ceiling removed to expose the entire auditorium for the first time since 1972.

The reopening kicks off with a viewing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.