The Tamar Otter and Wildlife Centre in Cornwall is shutting its doors for the final time at the end of the month.

The family run animal park, in North Petherwin near Launceston, made the announcement on Facebook blaming the closure on the effects of Covid-19.

This is a difficult time for everyone involved with the park and we would like to give a special thanks to all the staff who over the years have helped us to make this the special place it has become. The Allen Family

Mandy and John Allen have owned the sanctuary for more than 14 years and during that time have cared for 200 mammals and birds including 26 otters.

They have told visitors their animals will only be moved to a new home where "they will be as happy and well cared for as they have been with us."

The owners also say a few of the older animals will stay at the centre.

The centre cared for many different species of wildlife, including birds of prey Credit: Tamar Otter & Wildlife Centre

The Zoo started a fundraising appeal this summer, getting more than £11,000 to help care for the wildlife and reopen to visitors during the belated summer season.

The Allen family has thanked supporters for all their help, particularly this summer as without crowd-funding the attraction would not have been able to reopen in July.

Bubble and Squeak were just some of the many otters the centre cared for Credit: Tamar Otter & Wildlife Centre

Read the full statement

"We regret to announce that due to the effects of Covid-19 we will be closing the Otter Park permanently on the 31st of October. Our animals will only leave us when we are confident that they are moving to a place where they will be as happy and well cared for as they have been with us. The few elderly residents that cannot be moved on will remain with us here. We cannot thank you enough for the support we have received over the last fourteen and a half years and in particular this year, as without the fundraising efforts we would not have been able to reopen in July for our final few months. This is a difficult time for everyone involved with the park and we would like to give a special thanks to all the staff who over the years have helped us to make this the special place it has become.

Best Wishes

The Allen Family"