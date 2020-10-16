Adventurer and former Lympstone Royal Marine Bear Grylls is bringing a family festival to Exeter - but it is not for the fainthearted.

The Gone Wild Festival will take place on August Bank Holiday 2021 in the grounds of Powderham Castle, just a few miles outside of the city.

Those who wish to attend can expect an overwhelming choice of exciting outdoor activities including kayaking on the Exe Estuary, obstacle courses, abseiling and climbing.

Instructors from the Bear Grylls Survival Academy will also be there to teach the whole family essential survival skills like how to build a shelter, light a fire and cook on a campfire.

Among his many public roles, Bear Grylls is also Chief Scout. Credit: PA images

If muddy adventure is not your thing, several popular music acts have been booked to grace the impressive grounds of the 600-year-old manor.

The line-up includes Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight and the Ministry of Sound Orchestra.

That's not all, either. Festival-goers will be able to dig their teeth into locally-sourced food from street vendors across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset. There will also be live music, comedians and cosy campfires for roasting marshmallows.

Bear, who lives in Wiltshire, said it is a "perfect event for families" after a "difficult year".

After a difficult year for so many people around the world, Gone Wild is the perfect event for families to experience adventures together at the stunning Powderham Castle, in Devon. I can’t wait to join everyone for a weekend of fun, great activities and making memories together. This is going to be so good! Bear Grylls

The former SAS serviceman and honorary lieutenant-colonel has also put activities including stand-up paddle boarding, yoga classes, archery, axe throwing and trap setting on the adrenaline-fuelled agenda of the weekend.

The 46-year-old, who trained for the Royal Marines in Lympstone, will donate 10% of the ticket proceeds to the Royal Marines Charity. It helps support serving and former Royal Marines and their families.

On the charity's association, he said: “As an honorary Lt Col in the Royal Marines I see this as such an amazing veteran led project that can inspire so many families in the UK who enjoy the link to the armed forces. This is why I’m so excited to support Gone Wild."

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 16th October 2020.

