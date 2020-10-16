Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer repeats calls for ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has repeated his calls for a national ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

In an interview with ITV News West Country, the Labour leader said it was a choice between a two to three week lockdown or “months of agony”.

This is despite criticism from some businesses in the West Country’s tourism and hospitality industries, who have expressed concerns about the financial impact of nationally-imposed restrictions.

ITV News West Country Political Correspondent David Wood interviewing Sir Keir Starmer.

Speaking to Political Correspondent David Wood, Sir Keir Starmer said: “If you look at the expert advice, it’s going up in all regions and I think the idea that any region is going to be immune from this is wrong.

We’ve got a fundamental choice now. We either go for a circuit break of two to three weeks - get the virus under control across the country, fix test, trace and isolate - or we face a prospect of the infection rate going up and weeks and months of agony. Sir Keir Starmer, Labour leader

Asked if his Labour government would pay affected businesses during a ‘circuit break’ lockdown, Sir Starmer responded: “During the circuit break, there should be support for those businesses. Of course there should be.”

