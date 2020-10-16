New exhibition lifts the lid on Tiverton's multicultural history
A new exhibition that delves into Tiverton's multicultural heritage has opened at the Museum of Mid Devon Life.
'Telling our Stories, Finding our Roots' uncovers and celebrates the vital contributions that people of different heritages have made to local communities throughout history.
It focuses on Tiverton, Okehampton and Bideford - with stories right up to the present day.
The exhibition marks the culmination of an 18-month project run by Devon Development Education and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Lizzie Mee, Community Heritage co-ordinator for Tiverton, said: "They're emotional stories and they're stories of families and they're stories of refugees and heartbreak and coming together and safety and creating a home. There are lots of stories."
When we invite people from different diverse backgrounds they will bring those stories forward and they will challenge the narrative that Devon is all white.
Centuries-old stories sit alongside the experiences of people living in Tiverton today.
Kumari Northam was born in Sri Lanka and came to Tiverton after meeting her now husband in Hong Kong.
She wanted be a part of her local community and now runs a catering business sharing her Sri Lankan cuisine with the people in her new home town. She wanted to tell her life story so that people have a greater understanding of their community.
Kumari said, "These children they have a very comfortable life compared to my life. I say everybody needs to help each other. I hope the young generation can understand this is my experience".
The exhibition runs until the end of October. Find out more here.
