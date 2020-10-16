Police have stepped up patrols in an area of north Bristol after reports of youths riding dangerously on motorbikes.

High visibility patrols have started in Henbury in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour in the area.

It comes after residents voiced their frustrations about low-level crime in the area - including teenagers riding motorbikes.

Officers out on patrol. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police said the patrols ought to reassure the public that reports of anti-social behaviour are “taken seriously”.

Preventing the anti-social driving of motorbikes is a particular priority for us as a beat team but we need people to understand the challenges we face in preventing it. It would simply be too dangerous to pursue those riding recklessly through residential streets and parks and what we really need is the public’s help to build our intelligence picture about those involved. Sgt Richard Jones, Avon and Somerset Police

As part of the crackdown, police said a 17-year-old boy had been issued with a Community Protection Warning - which bans him from possessing or riding a motorbike unless at a designated track or with permission of the land owner.

A 15-year-old girl was also given an Anti-Social Behaviour Contract, and police are seeking a Criminal Behaviour Order from the courts for another 17-year-old boy.

As well as being a nuisance, those driving motorbikes dangerously through Henbury are putting innocent members of the public at risk. If you know who is riding these bikes, or have information about where they are being stored, please contact us on our 24-hour non-emergency number 101. Sgt Jones

