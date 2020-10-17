Bristol Bears celebrate winning European Challenge Cup in France

Bristol Bears have won their first European trophy, beating Toulon last night 32-19 in a thriller cup final away in France.

Talk of any nerves were soon thrown out of the window after Harry Randall's try, 15 seconds into the game.

Toulon fought back to lead 16-10 at the break but later Max Malins stepped up, breaking through the french defense, scoring a try which ultimately helped secure Bristol the title.

Bristol won the match despite not having a number of players due to injury and their Captain Steven Luatua, who chose to be with his partner while she gave birth to a baby girl.

On Twitter today, the team thanked fans for their continued support throughout the campaign during what they described as, 'unprecedented times'.

