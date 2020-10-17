A first-team player at Forest Green Rovers in Gloucestershire has tested positive for COVID-19. Three more first-team players are now self-isolating after being in close contact.

The Nailsworth team tweeted an announcement today. None of the players have been named in order to protect medical records.

In a statement the club said: "The player reported coronavirus symptoms – and subsequently tested positive. However, the players who had close contact tested negative and will adhere to protocols by self-isolating for a 14-day period. To protect medical records, the players will remain anonymous.

"FGR and the EFL have been in dialogue following the positive test - and the Club remain committed to the safety and welfare of our players.

Today’s match with Stevenage will go ahead as normal."

READ MORE: