Fire crews have extinguished a lorry fire outside a school near Collumpton.

A resident made the emergency call around 7am to describe a flatbed van carrying a car on fire next to Silverton Primary School mini-bus.

The shell of the van being checked over by firecrews Credit: Danes Castle Fire Station

The flames caused significant damage to both the van and the car but the minibus was far enough away not have been affected.

Nobody was injured by the fire but the vehicles have been significantly burnt out.

Danes fire crew said it was lucky the school bus wasn’t involved. Credit: Danes Castle Fire Station

Police were also called to the incident and believe the fire was started deliberately.