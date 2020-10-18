A little over 10 years ago Exeter Chiefs never even featured in the top division, but now they are European Champions.

The Devon side beat Racing 92 - 31 27 in a dramatic final in Paris - making it a decade from being in the Championships to winning the Champions Cup.

Director of Rugby Rob Baxter admitted his emotions were “all over the place” after Exeter’s thrilling victory.

The Chiefs now celebrate an amazing achievement after an impressive journey with a squad peppered with star players who are largely home grown.

“My emotions are all over the place, really. It was a funny game, wasn’t it?

“It kind of wasn’t an Exeter Chiefs type of game, yet we ended up winning it. We didn’t really piece the game together at all, really.

“In some ways it was some of our poorest attack and poorest defence of the season. The occasion itself was a little bit different to some of the other things we have experienced. But when we had to, we saw it through. We won the game by four points on the scoreboard, and that is pretty much what people will ever remember in three or four years’ time.

“We’ve had our first go at a European semi-final and a final, and we’ve won them both. It is great for this group of players.”

Exeter now face a potential domestic and European double if they beat Wasps in next Saturday's (24 October) Premiership title showdown.

The Chiefs have lost three of the last four Premiership finals, but they are now 80 minutes away from cleaning up in England and Europe this season.