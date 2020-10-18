Wiltshire Police are investigating a series of arson attacks in which a car and a school bus were destroyed.

Officers are linking the three incidents that happened in the early hours of Sunday (18 October) in Chippenham.

The first attack took place in Chelwood Close shortly after 1.30am when a black Honda Civic was set alight, destroying the vehicle.

Then, at approximately 2.10am, a bin store was set on fire at a block of flats in Rudman Park.

Shortly afterwards, CCTV inquiries revealed that a bus parked at the Olympiad leisure centre in Sadlers Mead had been set alight.

The bus was also destroyed and the building nearby was damaged.

Sergeant Jansen Carter said: "Luckily, our colleagues from the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were able to control the fires at each location and no-one was hurt.

"These senseless acts of criminal damage will have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, including destroying a school bus.

"Our inquiries are progressing at pace in the town and I would urge anyone with information to call us immediately on 101.

"I would like to reassure our communities we will be putting as much resource into this as we can to locate those responsible."