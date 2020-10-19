Banksy confirms new artwork in Nottingham

The Bristol Artist Banksy has confirmed that street art of a girl hula-hooping a bicycle tyre in Nottingham is his work.

Banksy confirmed on his Instagram page on Saturday that he is behind the new artwork in the city, writing alongside the picture, 'Banksy's next job could be in Bicycle repair - he just doesn’t know it yet.'

It is thought that the artist is mocking government's controversial Cyber First advert, which re-surfaced on social media last week, depicting a ballet dancer and suggesting that she should retrain.

The painting appeared on the wall of AVI Hair & Beauty salon along Rothesay Avenue in Nottingham.

It is thought to be his first piece of public street art since Barton Hill in February, although he made headlines over the summer after buying a refugee boat and decorating a London Tube.

