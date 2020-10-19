A driver has been arrested following an alleged incident on the A38 in Cornwall on Sunday evening where a car crashed into a house before bursting into flames.

The fire spread from the car to the house during the incident in Bodmin with both people and a large number of dogs having to be rescued from the building

The driver of the car was in 'heavy shock and substantial pain' and was taken to Derriford Hospital.

He was later arrested while in hospital on suspicion of arson offences, said Devon and Cornwall Police.

A police spokesperson said: "At approximately 7.30pm on Sunday, October 18, Devon and Cornwall Police received a call from a member of the public stating that there had been a collision where a single vehicle had collided into a house causing the car and house to catch fire, trapping the driver in the process.

The scene was initially attended by officers from Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team who evacuated the occupants of the house and a large number of dogs.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue also attended along with paramedics. The single male occupant of the vehicle was extracted from the car shortly before police arrived.

The driver of the car was conscious and breathing although in heavy shock and substantial pain.

The driver was taken to Derriford Hospital where he was confirmed to have a broken arm and other soft tissue injuries.

The male was subsequently arrested whilst at Derriford Hospital for arson offences.

Subsequent investigation work will be completed by CID officers."

If anyone has any additional information which may help the investigation, contact the police on 101 quoting log 804 of October 18.