Extra £5.4m of funding announced to protect 'cultural gems' in the South West

The government has announced a further £5.4m of funding to protect 49 'cultural gems' in the South West.

Bristol is the biggest beneficiary in the South West in the second round of the Culture Recovery Fund, with 15 organisations sharing more than £1.9m, while nine winners in Somerset have been awarded nearly £1m.

Among the successful organisations are Annabel’s Cabaret and Discotheque in Plymouth, Kneehigh Theatre in Truro, Octagon Theatre in Yeovil, Bath Forum in Bath, CB Brasserie Ltd in Bournemouth, Lakota nightclub, Bristol Museums and Tobacco Factory Theatres in Bristol, the Forest of Dean Sculpture Trust in Coleford and Create Studios in Swindon.

Last week the government announced its first round of support for the arts sector.

It saw more than £67m being shared out among 433 successful applicants from across England.

The Tobacco Factory has been awarded £246,440 in the second round of funding.

The venue says the support will enable them to look ahead with renewed hope and ambition.

In April, Tobacco Factory Theatres faced a serious threat of permanent closure. This news offers us the confidence that we can remain afloat, through what continues to be an immensely challenging time for our sector and for society in general. We will be forever grateful to everyone whose support kept us going to this point. Mike Tweddle, Artistic Director and David Dewhurst, Acting Executive Director

As well as museums and theatres, a number of nightclubs across the West Country have been saved.

On Twitter, the Lakota Nightclub in Bristol said the cash will allow them to continue operating throughout the pandemic.

Read more:

Arts and cultural organisations across the West Country get a Government lifeline