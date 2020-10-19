'Frustration' for business owners affected by Welsh lockdown

Gloucestershire residents who own businesses in the Welsh town of Chepstow say they're frustrated at having to close after Wales announced a full lockdown.

The town sits right on the border, with many of those who live or work there regularly crossing between the two countries. The new rules, which come into force on Friday, mean some businesses will have to shut while their homes in England remain unaffected.

Gemma Piccirilli runs a beauty salon in Chepstow, and lives over the border in Gloucestershire. She fears losing out financially.

"Being forced to close is financially detrimental. I've never felt like I live on a border so much as I do now. It feels so different. Come Friday the rules are going to be drastically different. It's hard to get your head around really".

Extra support has been promised for businesses affected by the two-week lockdown, but there is concern over the longer-term impact.

Paula Avery runs a bakery in Chepstow, which has only recently opened. She says her suppliers will still need to be paid during this lockdown.

"The business that was here before us didn't open back up from lockdown and I saw a need within Chepstow for a business like that to operate again. But I don't know how long I can close for and still pay employees, still pay suppliers."

Paula, who runs The Pantry, says she's worried about the future of her business. Credit: ITV Westcountry

Wales will enter a strict two-week national lockdown from 6pm on Friday, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

The so-called circuit-breaker or fire-break lockdown will include the half-term holiday and will end on Monday 9th November.

The First Minister, Mark Drakeford, described it as as a "short, sharp shock" to try to halt the second wave of coronavirus ahead of the winter.

These new restrictions replace the current local lockdown measures and will look similar to the first national lockdown back in March.

The new lockdown rules at a glance: