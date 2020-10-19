Holiday park goes bust ending 40 year family business

One of Cornwall's biggest holiday parks has gone bust with the loss of 32 jobs.

Penstowe Holiday Park near Bude has called in the liquidators, marking the end of 40 years for the family-run business.

Set in 30 acres of grounds around an old stone manor house at Kilkhampton, Penstowe features a camping and caravan park, a leisure centre with gym and swimming pool, and a restaurant and bar.

It also has 220 privately-owned lodges which will continue to be run as a separate business.

Managing director Simon Cardy told ITV West Country that the business was too large to qualify for government aid and, while it remained partially open during the summer, he could no longer sustain it.

"Our focus currently is on mitigating the impact on the 220 privately owned holiday lodge owners, and our local supporters. We have already secured the independent continuation of Gym Ape. We have formed a new company, to initially take control of the 28-acre site and manage the private infrastructure supplying gas and electricity to the lodges.

For now, it is very sadly looking to be the end of Penstowe as we know and love it but we are determined to repair, rebuild and renew as much as possible, staying true to our family-centric ethos. Our thoughts and support to all of our truly fantastic staff – our Penstowe family – the efforts of whom, over the years gone by, will never be forgotten. Thank you," said Simon.On Facebook, Simon's father and Penstowe founder David Cardy said:

"This is a very sad day for us as a family but especially for me, the lights are on but no-one can go. Penstowe goes into liquidation after 40 years of hard work creating our fantastic facilities. Throughout the 40 years we survived three recessions and thought the banks and financial institutions were hard to battle with, but Covid 19 is more dangerous and stronger than any of them."