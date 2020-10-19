Lifeguards working at Fistral Beach in Cornwall have helped rescue an injured seal pup who washed up on the shoreline.

Once spotted, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team were called to provide support for the pup.

They carried out a health assessment and the pup was lifted up the beach for further treatment.

The RNLI is reminding the public to keep their distance if they spot injured seal pups on Cornwall's beaches.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "never attempt to put the pup back into the water."

Seals spend a lot of time out of water to rest, digest their food and socialise. Throwing an exhausted pup back into the water could be a death sentence for that pup. RNLI Lifeguards Newquay

If you see a pup on the beach and you are concerned about it then you should ring the British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825765546.

