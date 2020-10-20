'Class' Simmonds brothers inspire youngsters in Teignmouth with European triumph

Watch the full video report by Claire Manning

The brothers at the heart of the Exeter Chiefs side who are on course to be crowned both European and Premiership champions have helped inspire a generation of younger players in Teignmouth.

Sam and Joe Simmonds developed their skills as youngsters at Teignmouth RFC. Now the under-10s, who have been playing on the same pitch as the brothers, hope they could join them at the highest level of the sport.

Henry, Molly and Jacques said, "It makes me feel really inspired because I think good, they've won now I want to be like them."

Colin Adworth used to play alongside Joe and Sam. He says they still regularly return to the club to present trophies and talk to some of the younger players.

"All the young kids know who Joe and Sam are. They will see Joe and Sam because they come down the club. We spoke about it today before training and they know that Joe and Sam were here doing exactly what these kids are doing today and there is an aspiration there. It's a dream for a rugby player at seven-years-old is to play for Chiefs, play for England," said Colin.

Exeter Chiefs Joe Simmonds (left) celebrates with his brother Sam. Credit: PA

Russell Sowden, Chairman, Teignmouth Rugby Club said, "they are very grounded young men and they've got good friends who are here and so they come down. If they're not playing and they're allowed then they will be down here. They've given up their time for the junior teams as well to present prizes and everything else and I mean they are great supporters of the club and we are just so chuffed for them and we can bathe a bit in their reflective glory."

Sam and Joe Simmonds will now be hoping to complete their season on a high as they face Wasps in the Premiership Final on Saturday.