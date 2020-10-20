A family in Devizes are refusing to pay a £10,000 fine after their son threw a house party attended by up to 100 people.The parents of the 18-year-old who threw the lockdown party are now saying they are not to blame, but rather the drunken gatecrashers who attended.According to Wiltshire Police, there were between 80 to 100 people at the house when officers turned up in Devizes.However, the parents say their son only invited a small group of friends to come to the gathering.

The number of revellers at the party exceeded lockdown limits after news of the event reportedly spread on social media.Officers were called to the house after midnight on September 4 - at that stage, anyone holding an event attended by more than 30 people could be hit with a £10,000 fine.Police asked for the party to be shut down.

The family were subsequently issued with a £10,000 fine, which they are now appealing.

Wiltshire Police say the complaint is currently being progressed by its Professional Standards Department. Credit: ITV News West Country

The father of the 18-year-old told the Wiltshire Gazette and Herald: “He was utterly stupid. He ignored our instructions and the Government advice."He is very chastened. But they were gatecrashed."This is a completely new law. We have never had legal restrictions on the number of people in a house before."This could go to the Supreme Court as to whether you can legally impose a criminal penalty when the majority of people were gatecrashers."In response, Wiltshire police said in a statement: " We have received complaints regarding this matter and they are currently being progressed by our Professional Standards Department."

