Around two million people flocked to Cornwall in summer 2020 following the national lockdown - unable to holiday abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This provided businesses with a welcome boost after suffering under the strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Emily Boriosi from Cornish Holiday Cottages says: "We opened in the beginning of July and we've been really busy - 100% full since then.

"I would say it's been really buoyant. There have been positive sides to it for sure, like the appetite for people to come to Cornwall.

"I think it's really nice because you've got a lot of new people engaged in Cornwall who wouldn't normally holiday here."

'Staycationers' flocked to Cornwall during the summer of 2020. Credit: ITV West Country

Now though, as Covid-19 cases creep up for the second time, yet more holidays are being cancelled or postponed due to local measures elsewhere in the UK.

Malcolm Bell from Visit England warns that business owners need to watch out.

He says: "We've got to up our game and be on our guard and do all the Government advice. Accommodation providers should look at your bookings, see who's coming from Tier 3 and contact them to say they shouldn't really be coming and rebook or refund.

"For Tier 2, you've also got to remind them that they've got additional restrictions - such as no two households sharing."

So it's quite a challenge for people down here but obviously what we've got to do is keep the virus low and that's what everybody's committed to. Malcolm Bell, Visit Cornwall

Two hardy people take to the water at Swanpool beach in Falmouth. Credit: ITV West Country

The new rules mean a lot of extra work for businesses like Emily Boriosi's.

She says: "We don't have a crystal ball. We can only go with the guidelines we have at the time.

"There have been a lot of cancellations for half term from people from the Tier 3 areas or Wales - that's another area where we normally accommodate quite a few people and they just can't travel."

Read more: