Flood and wave warnings issued for parts of Cornwall

Red flood alerts and wave warnings have been issued for parts of Cornwall.

The warnings, issued by the Environment Agency, urge residents to take immediate action - with flooding expected.

The alerts, which are in place until later today (20 October), cover large parts of the south Cornish coast between Mount’s Bay and Fowey.

Additional amber alerts are in place for other parts of the south coast and much of the north coast.

A woman walking on the beach during strong winds at Marazion. Credit: PA

This is due to high spring tides and increasing wind, according to the Environment Agency.

High Spring tides, strong winds and large waves are expected to cause property flooding in low lying or exposed locations. Unsettled weather is forecast from Monday afternoon and will bring force 6 southerly winds, possibly increasing to force 8 on Tuesday. Large waves are also expected, causing tides to be higher than published, resulting in wave overtopping and sea spray in exposed locations. Environment Agency

The Environment Agency says locations particularly at risk include Mousehole, Newlyn, Penzance Promenade, Chyandour, Long Rock and Porthleven, Mevagissey, Portmellon, Gorran Haven and St Mawes.

Red flood warnings indicate flooding is expected and immediate action is required.

Amber alerts, meanwhile, warn flooding is possible and residents should 'be prepared'.

