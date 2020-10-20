Care home bosses in Gloucestershire will be advised to suspend visitation as part of a new six-step plan by the county council to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan launched this week by the local authority follows a rise in Covid-19 cases in the area.

The six steps for Gloucestershire will focus on protecting the most vulnerable residents, increasing enforcement action and reinforcing the need for the community to follow guidance.

The authority said its director of public health, Sarah Scott, will write to all care homes advising them to suspend visiting.

We will work with care homes to make sure there are other, safe ways, for residents and their loved ones stay in touch, with exceptions for those who sadly have to say goodbye. Gloucestershire County Council

Also included in the plan is the deployment of a compliance officer for each district to help residents understand and follow the guidance.

Gloucestershire was handed a £300,000 share of a £2.2million Government grant to help fund the new officers earlier this month.

The county council said the new plan will support the Government's new three-tier system which was announced last week.

Gloucestershire County Council's six step plan Credit: Gloucestershire County Council

We recognise that some of these steps will be difficult for our community, especially where it affects people being able to be with loved ones, but they are crucial to minimise the risk of Covid-19 in our community. Sarah Scott, director of public health at Gloucestershire County Council

Sarah Scott, director of public health at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “It is especially important as we head into the winter months, where demand for health and social care services is at its highest.

"We know everyone has already been working hard to keep to the guidance, but it is more important that we don’t give up.”

Council leader Mark Hawthorne (C, Quedgeley) said: “I want to thank our residents, businesses and partners for everything they are already doing to prevent the spread of Covid cases in the county– but we must keep this up.

"Whilst, thankfully, cases of coronavirus remain lower than many other parts of the country - they are rising.

"Further action is necessary now, to prevent the need for restrictions which we can’t control."

Read more: