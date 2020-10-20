The driver of a Stagecoach double-decker bus is to face trial next year in connection with an incident which left 37 people injured.

Kameron Allan, aged 20, pleaded not guilty at Plymouth Crown Court to ten charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on 5 October, 2019, near Totnes.

Judge James Townsend set a trial date for 1 June next year, apologising to the court for the delay.

Allan had previous denied the charges at Newton Abbot Magistrates.

Thirteen ambulances and four helicopters attended the scene of the crash. Credit: ITV News West Country

He allegedly caused serious injury by dangerous driving to passengers Mary Westley, Cheryl Russ, Gareth Pass, Gillian Spackman, Robert Ritson, David Duncan, Susan Ratcliffe, Mary Bailey and Zita and Eammon Delaney on the A385 Longcombe Cross near Totnes.

Allan, of Kendlewood Close, St Michaels, Paignton, was released on unconditional bail until an interim hearing on 13 May next year.

I am very sorry to anyone involved in this case for the delay. In the current situation the courts are dealing with a huge backlog of cases and we have to work our way through them. Judge Townsend

The incident occurred as the bus was travelling from Paignton to Plymouth on the A385 to Totnes near Longcombe Cross.

It ended up sideways in a field next to the road just before 11am on 5 October, 2019.

Thirteen ambulances and four helicopters attended the scene of crash and took 37 people to hospitals.

It was declared a major incident by the emergency services and more than 140 police officers, paramedics and firefighters attended.

