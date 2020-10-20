There's been a continued rise in student Covid-19 cases since the start of term. Credit: PA

Students have been suspended for breaching coronavirus rules at the University of Exeter.

It comes after videos have emerged of parties taking place over the weekend, despite the fact that students have been banned from mixing between households as cases soar to more than 300.

Police were called to a large party on Sunday and two smaller gatherings on Friday night. Officers also issued seven fixed penalty notices at a party at a halls of residence on St Germans Road.

A spokesperson for the University of Exeter said, “students are required to abide by our ‘Safe Community Charter’ and the vast majority of students have behaved impeccably but where students break the rules we will take action.

"The University is continuing to work with both the police and local authorities to share information and coordinate responses to any reports of COVID-19 rule breaches. Importantly, the Director of Public Health for Devon reports that we have seen a ‘successful reduction in student cases with no sign of significant spread thanks to the swift actions of the University and other partners in working together to contain the situation."

Mike Wade, Deputy Director of Health Protection at Public Health England South West, has been urging people to take the second wave more seriously.

Mike said, "in the South West, there were over 493 cases per 100,000 of population (for the whole of the pandemic), up to 18th October. Scientists estimate the doubling time in the UK for new infections is between 8 and 16 days and is even faster in some areas.

"Earlier in the year we were fighting a semi-invisible disease, about which we had little knowledge, and it seeded in the community at great speed. We now know where it is and how to tackle it – let’s all grasp this opportunity and prevent history from repeating itself."