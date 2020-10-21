Bristol Bears not playing Premiership Rugby final after Wasps given all-clear

Bristol Bears will not play in this weekend’s Premiership Rugby final against Exeter Chiefs.

The side had been placed on standby after a number of Wasps’ players tested positive for Covid-19.

But Premiership Rugby has now confirmed Wasps - who beat Bears in the semi-final - will play in Saturday’s (24 October) final after no further players or staff members contracted the virus.

Premiership Rugby has given Wasps the all clear after a number of their players tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: PA

In a statement, Premiership Rugby said: “Premiership Rugby can confirm that Wasps have been given the all-clear to take their rightful place in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final against Exeter Chiefs.

“Everyone at Premiership Rugby is delighted to confirm Wasps’ place after the latest round of PCR Covid-19 tests.”

The results from the latest round of tests - which were received this morning (21 October) - showed there were no further positive cases in the Wasps squad.

It comes after seven positive cases were returned during a screening last week, and an additional four that tested positive over the weekend.

Pat Lam's Bears were beaten by Wasps in their semi-final. Credit: PA

In a post online, Bristol Bears said Chiefs and Wasps were the two “deserved” finalists.

“We thought we might have been in...but now we're out. Congratulations to Wasps Rugby and Exeter Chiefs.

“Deserved finalists and we wish you both the best of luck for the final. Go well!”

