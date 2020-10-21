A major road in Wiltshire will be closed for 11 days from tomorrow, October 22nd, to allow hundreds of diseased trees to be felled.

The trees are on the Bowood Estate at Derry Hill, near Calne - on a stretch of the A4 between the junction of the A342 and the village of Studley.

The work is essential as the trees have ash dieback disease - leaving branches unstable and a potential risk to walkers and passing traffic.

The main road between Calne and Chippenham will close as a result.

Up to 400 trees, mainly ash, infected with a fungus called ash dieback will be chopped down. The fungus arrived in the UK around eight years ago and, according to the Woodland Trust, is on course to kill 80% of all ash trees in the UK.

Trees infected with ash dieback will have clusters of black leaves signifying the tree will probably die. Credit: ITV News West Country

While work is going on traffic will be diverted through a hamlet called Mile Elm but locals are concerned about the safety implications of having more traffic on smaller roads.

The wood from the ash tree can't be used for building due to the fungus it contains so it will be chipped and turned into biomass fuel for energy instead.

The Bowood Estate says that for every tree chopped down they will plant another native tree in the area.

Read more: