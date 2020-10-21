Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Montrose have conducted the most successful counter- methamphetamine drug operation ever in the Middle East.

More than 450 kilograms of the drug was seized during the operation in the Gulf.

Aided by the ship’s Wildcat helicopter, sailors and Royal Marines boarded a suspicious vessel, and during an extensive search discovered the haul believed to be worth £18 million hidden among the boat’s cargo.

The HMS Montrose helicopter provided eyes from above for boarding team members approaching the boat. Credit: Royal Navy

Operations like this have had to be adapted during the pandemic with HMS Montrose's medical team responsible for decontaminating all personnel and equipment and specialist PPE was used throughout the boarding process.

Every sailor and marine, airman and woman, alongside our international partners, should be proud to have contributed to the success of this operation which has undoubtedly kept millions of pounds of drugs off our streets. Commanding Officer of HMS Montrose Commander Charles Collins

The Royal Marines boarding team’s Officer Commanding from 42 Commando Lieutenant Joe Martin said: “For many of the Royal Marines in the team, this was their first operational tasking. It’s good to see all of our hard work and training come to fruition in an operational environment where we are truly making a positive impact to regional maritime security.”

Royal Marines board a drugs-running craft in the Arabian sea Credit: Royal Navy

Following several large drugs busts by the Royal Navy in the Caribbean, HMS Montrose has conducted the most successful counter-methamphetamine operation ever in the Middle East. Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey

Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said: “Organised crime funds terrorism and by preventing these drugs reaching the open market HMS Montrose has directly interrupted illegal activity that causes considerable harm across the globe.”