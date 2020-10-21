Watch Jacquie Bird's report

Pearls of wisdom from residents at a West Devon care home have become an internet sensation.

Since the start of lockdown the staff of The Yelverton Residential Home have been coming up with unusual ideas to keep the residents entertained, and help them cope with the feeling of isolation.

Catherine Berna, Carer and Activities Coordinator at the home, said: "They still really struggle not being able to see their families but they are used to the idea now.

And the more they join in with the activities, the more fun they are having.

And through our Facebook page people are sort of interacting with their families from a distance."

But it's their latest endeavour that has really helped put a smile on their and other people's faces.

