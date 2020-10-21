Three Plymouth Argyle players self-isolating after positive Covid-19 test

Three Plymouth Argyle players are self-isolating after one of them contracted coronavirus.

Midfielder Conor Grant tested positive for Covid-19 after reporting feeling unwell on 17 October.

The 25-year-old returned home on his own but lives with fellow Argyle players Niall Canavan and Scott Wootton.

The two defenders were tested as a precaution but their results came back negative.

Manager Ryan Lowe said the pair travelled to Lincoln individually and independently of the team but were told they couldn’t play just hours before kick-off.

We had three lads who live together – Conor Grant, Niall Canavan and Scott Wootton. Conor doesn’t feel too well Saturday night when he gets home so we get him tested straight away. Because Scotty and Niall live with him we got them tested straight away. We did all the right protocols, Conor went home on his own. Ryan Lowe, Plymouth Argyle manager

“We had the results back today and Conor was positive, and Niall and Scotty were negative, but we got told from the EFL at twenty past three that they have to go home," Lowe added post-match.

“Those two have been with the group all day. They came here on their own yesterday just to make sure until the tests came back.

'We followed every protocol'

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe. Credit: PA

“We have followed every protocol properly but when we get told to do something we have to do it.

“Is it the right decision? I don’t know because the two lads have been round all my group of players all day.”

Lowe said he would await further guidance from the EFL as to when Canavan and Wootton might be able to return.

