The trial is designed to make the road safer for students outside schools Credit: ITV News West Country

School drop off and pick up traffic could be permanently banned from the streets outside two South Gloucestershire schools in a bid to improve safety and air quality.

Abbotswood Primary School in Yate and Kings Oak Academy in Kingswood are trialling the School Streets scheme until July 2021.

Roads outside the school entrances will be closed to traffic at peak drop-off and pick-up times, Monday to Friday, during term time.

The restrictions could be made permanent if they are considered to be a success.

The road is closed outside Abbotswood Primary during pick and drop off times. Credit: ITV News

We had people coming down and waiting from about 2 o'clock in the afternoon to get a space. Cars were parking three deep. It was happening in the morning as well. Once people were in you then couldn't get back out of the road and it was just dangerous. Sarah Willoughby, Head of School, Abbotswood Primary

The road outside Abbotswood Primary is closed between 8.30am-9am and 2.45pm-3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Residents that live on Kelston Close, which is 100 metres down from Abbotswood Primary say the closure is working well outside the school but want it extended to cover their road.

It was written in the letters that it was going to be the whole of Kelston Close, not just the last bit. So it's done a really good job of sorting out the parking upwards, But from this point it's just moved the problem from there to this part. And this is the bit that is really deadly for the kids because you've got the cars reversing out, parking. Gavin Saunders, Resident

Kings Oak Academy is also trialling the scheme. Credit: ITV News

Kings Oak Academy is also trialling the School Street scheme.

Only emergency vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians can access the road during school pick up and drop off times.

Even residents that live at the end of Brook Road are not allowed to use their cars during 8.25am-8.50am and 3pm-3.30pm.

Before we started the temporary traffic order it was really helpful that South Gloucestershire Council went through a really effective consultation period with the neighbours and the surrounding community. Hopefully we've been able to find a time that is allowing our children to arrive safely to school but also that people can continue with their normal working routines. Katherine Ogden Principal, Kings Oak Academy

School streets is part of a national campaign which addresses concerns affecting schools such as reducing traffic congestion, improving air quality, general road safety outside schools, as well as encouraging active travel to and from school, in support of healthier lifestyles for families.

Improving school standards is the Council’s number one priority and with more children and families choosing sustainable ways to get to school, and to literally help clear the air at pick up and drop off times, we know this will help students achieve their best. Cllr Steve Reide, South Gloucestershire Council

The trial will run from September 2020 until July 2021.