Brixham Harbour cordoned off after 'suspicious device' found
A section of Brixham Harbour has been cordoned off by emergency services following the discovery of a device, described by police as "suspicious".
The Quay was sectioned off after the device - thought to be an unexploded wartime ordnance - was found.
It is believed to have been pulled up by a trawler. Fishermen then alerted Brixham Harbour Office.
A Royal Navy bomb disposal squad has been requested.
We were called at around 9.10am with a report that a suspicious item – initially believed to be an unexploded military ordnance – had been found at The Quay at Brixham. A cordon is currently in place at the harbour and the Royal Navy bomb squad is en route to the scene.
Updates to follow.
