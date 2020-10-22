A Bristol family has been left devastated after thieves stole £11,500 worth of tools and personal possessions from their garage.Laura Ladd who lives with her family in Fishponds, said she was alerted by her neighbour that both their garages had been broken into overnight on Thursday, October 15.Mrs Ladd said: “When I went to look I noticed that everything from our garages had been sprawled out into the lane.“They took my children's hoverboards then used a crowbar to raid my husband's tool boxes and stole all of his expensive snap-on tools.

A list of the items stolen Credit: Bristol Live

Mrs Ladd believes the culprits jumped over her fence and dismantled her side gate to gain access to the garage.She said: “It looks like they were there for ages because they have gone through everything.”The 36 year-old said the total cost of items stolen is worth more than £11,000, which included her husbands tools, costing more than £6,000.Mrs Ladd said the family are feeling anxious because the thieves came back later that same day and was chased away by her husband."We believe that they had stolen two Deliveroo mopeds and came back to pick up more stuff, including my husbands disk cutter, that they tried to stash further down the lane".

The family have since had CCTV cameras installed around the home, garden and have even installed flood lights. Credit: Bristol Live

Mrs Ladd said the ordeal has made the family feel paranoid and now her husband carries out surveillance on their home and garage every night.“We are just a bit on edge because somebody's van just off our road had its windows smashed, and a few days ago car tyres around the area were slashed.It just seems to be non-stop at the moment, it's just one thing after the other - it's just ridiculous."

My daughter is 12 years-old, walks to and from school and occasionally likes to go out with her friends. It's worrying that there are so many crazy people around and with Christmas coming up it's scary. Laura Ladd

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset police said: “We're investigating the theft of a number of power tools in Fishponds.Two garage burglaries in the Dominion Road area between midnight and 6am on Thursday 15 October were reported to police.House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are being carried out."